Grant Denyer hospitalised by rally crash

TV Personality and Gold Logie nominee Grant Denyer, was rushed to a Melbourne hospital after a car crash in a rally race he was competing in.

Denyer and his rally co-driver Dale Moscatt crashed on stage 12 of the Lake Mountain Sprint in Marysville, as confirmed by Australian Tarmac Rally Championship organisers on Sunday afternoon.

‘Families have been notified and every one at the Australian Tarmac Rally Championship wishes both Grant and Dale a speedy recovery,’ the statement reads.

It is believed that Moscat was flown to the Alfred Hospital with a pelvis injury while Denyer was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with a leg injury.

Both are in a stable condition.