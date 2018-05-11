Gold and diamonds in Blue Edition Harley-Davidson

Gold-plated screws, 360 diamonds and two safes in the fuel tank could make this Harley-Davidson Blue Edition custom one of the most expensive motorcycles in the world at $A2.4 million ($US1.8m, €1.5m, £1.3m).

The custom is the work of Swiss custom Harley-Davidson workshop Bündnerbike.

They made the bike for countryman watchmaker Bucherer to promote their Blue Edition range of 16 exclusive watches created in cooperation with 11 renowned watch manufacturers.

The bike is definitely a rare jewel!