In December 2017, California was ravaged by wildfires that cost some lives and many homes. While the loss is insignificant in comparison, Roadkill Garage host Steve Dulcich had a 1968 Plymouth Barracuda that burned while stored at a friend’s house. In this Roadkill Extra, David Freiburger shows you just how bad the damage is—and isn’t—and reveals how the guys will bring it back to life as the BBQuda on an upcoming episode of Roadkill Garage.