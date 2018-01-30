Ford Performance Top 8 Track Time Trial
Eight Ford Performance vehicles are put through their paces on the track!
Their start times are staggered to provide some balance, as their power ratings are quite diverse ; there’s a track ready, race thoroughbred GT in the line-up for example! There’s also a road ready GT, Shelby Mustang GT-350R, and factory Mustang GT as well as Focus RS, Fiesta ST ’17 and ’18, and an F-150 Raptor, so there’s quite some variety.
The fastest lap is what they’re all going for, so it’s still likely you can pick the winner, however, it’s a great thing to see the Ford Performance Eight on track together!
