Ford Announces Return to V8 Supercars with 2019 Mustang

Ford Australia has confirmed today what V8 Supercars fans have anticipated and hoped for since the announcement in late 2014 that the Ford Falcon FG-X was being taken out of production.

The announcement in fact was that Ford will return to the V8 Supercars circuit with DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing preparing to race Ford Mustangs in the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship!

The 2 door Mustang complies with the Supercars series due to Gen2 rules that also apply to Holden’s hatchback Commodore ZB.

Under these rules, Ford teams will run their existing 5.0 litre V8 engines in their Mustangs, which must have the body fitted over the same Supercars chassis they’ve been using.

Ford Australia President and CEO, Graeme Whickman, told media that the American arm of Ford Performance is already working with DJR Team Penske and Tickford on developing the Supercars race car.

“We’re proud to announce that Ford Australia, with our Ford Performance global team, is working with DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing to homologate Mustang for 2019,” said Whickman. “There’s been a lot of speculation and calls for Mustang to be on the track, and as a Ford Performance model that’s raced around the world, it’s fitting that Australia’s most popular sports car should be on our race tracks.”

The Mustang is no stranger to the ATCC/Supercars circuit with significant heritage and 5 straight title wins in the 1960’s. Of course the Ford Falcon has been the premier representation for Ford over the last 26 years.

Tickford co-owner Rod Nash was excited by the return of the Mustang to the circuit and told press that Ford’s announcement was a “landmark day for Australian motorsport”.