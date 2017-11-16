Flashback PicOfTheDay; Covergirl Stacey McMahon appears On Cover of Edition34 – The Super SportsModel Edition

16/11/2017

For those who have been with us for a while, this stunning young lady will be a familiar face and body! It is indeed Super Sports Model Stacey McMahon.

Stacey appeared on the cover of our Edition 34 – The Super SportsModel in November of 2010.

Stacey was also of course the 125cc and 600cc Australian champion during that year and was also running a model / sports agency called White Tiger.

 

