Flashback to Nancy Claudia, our favorite Miss Christmas!

We all remember her from Edition 23 – The XMas ’08 Edition, when gorgeous Sydney model Nancy Claudia appeared on our cover for the first time.

Dressed in a very sexy chiffon Miss Santa outfit, Nancy was everything beautiful about XMas!

But did you see her CandyGirl set ? Or the 2011 XMas Studio set ?

No, well this flashback is just for you! You can see the full CandyGirl and XMas 2011 shoot in her Featured Gallery here!