Of course we recall the gorgeous face, mega smile and those curves!

She is after all, Kim Rodgers from Edition 68 – The Sexy World Edition and she appeared in our magazine one year ago this month.

You can still download Edition 68 in the member’s areas and see all of Kim’s great pics, plus of course read the interview. However, we have collected some photos for this featured gallery also.

You can follow Kim at her Facebook page right HERE