If you recognise the exquisite form of our stunning covergirl Cora Kait, then you’ve paying attention!

She is ofcourse the covergirl or Edition 68 – the Sexy World Edition and her featured picture set comes to us with thanks to local Italian photographer Loris Gonfiotti.

If you like what you see in this flashback pic, then you’ll absolutely love the picture set in Edition 68, and even more so, the nude selection available only to our members.