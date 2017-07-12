Flashback: Ayla Stapleton appears on cover of Edition 38 – The Cleopatra Edition

On this day, July 12th in 2011, gorgeous Aussie model and actress Ayla Stapleton appeared on the cover of our Edition 38 – The Cleopatra Edition.

This Egyptian style shoot took place on location at the Star of the Sea Hotel in Terrigal on the NSW central coast and featured Edition 55 Covergirl and Playboy model Larrisa Bartolo.

This particular shot of Ayla, was taken later in South Eastern Sydney and featured natural lighting toward approaching sunset.

Ayla made an incredible interpretation of Cleopatra, and her photos are very sexy whilst being elegant. If you haven’t seen Edition 38 yet, then make sure to check it out in the member’s area free after registration.

You can follow Ayla at her Facebook Page and also Larissa at hers.