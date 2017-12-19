Flashback: Amy Causes Distraction in Florist for Renee Rofe Lingerie Campaign

Flashback to a 2011 campaign for Intimate Secrets Online; gorgeous Sydney model Amy, appeared in a lingerie campaign wearing Distraction camisole and various styles by designer Rene Rofe.

The location was a beautiful local florist in central Sydney that was managed by someone of Portuguese descent. Having a similar background herself, gorgeous Amy struck up quite the rapport and blended in with the various flora to appear right at home as if she were in a Spanish country side!

