Fight Highlights: Terence Crawford vs. Jeff Horn

Terence “Bud” Crawford has fought successfully to overthrow Aussie Jeff Horn from his crown and become the new Welterweight Boxing Champion of the world.

Horn did exceptionally well to maintain his footing and balance to take a great deal of punishment from Crawford, however after a stumble in the 9th round, the referee called a TKO to end the fight.

Horn had of course defeated Pacquiao last year to take the title, however still entered this bought as the underdog despite holding the title.

Crawford has announced the date of his next fight to be on 23rd July, however it is not yet confirmed who his opponent will be. It is rumoured that Viktor Postol will be that opponent however this is so far unconfirmed.