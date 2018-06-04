Ferrari 250 GTO sells for almost $92 million

This Ferrari is 1963 model year 250 GTO, serial number 4153GT!

What’s special about it, is that it just sold under the hammer at auction for just under AUD$92 million!

It was bought by David MacNeil, owner of WeatherTech – a manufacturer of aftermarket floormats.

Floormats are clearly big business !

What makes this car special, besides the fact that it’s a 250 GTO, that only 39 were made and they’re rarely sold so when they are a bidding frenzy is never far away, is that this has incredible race heritage and pedigree !

This example rolled off of the production line on June 2, 1963, finished in silver with a horizontal yellow bonnet stripe (more recently the car has been seen bearing a vertical tricolore stripe).

The car boasts various motorsport appearances, beginning with the 1963 Le Mans 24-Hour, where it finished fourth overall and second in the GT3 class. It was steered by its first owner, Pierre Dumay, and has been owned by numerous European racing drivers since.

The car has raced in the 500km of Spa, the 1000km Nurburgring, and various Tour de France rallies (winning the event in 1964).

Its last major outing was at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and has won Best in Class at numerous Concours d’Elegance events.

Ferrari historian Marcel Massini has confirmed the sale, and believes that another 250 GTO will break the $100 million barrier within the next 5 years, as increased demand further pushes the price ceiling higher.