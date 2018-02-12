Erebus Motorsports Unveils the New Reynolds Livery for 2018







Erebus Motorsport today unveiled it’s new 2018 Penrite Racing livery for it’s 2017 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 champion David Reynolds.

The new look will be worn by David Reynolds’ ZB Commodore, and has already been labelled as the ‘dark horse’.

“It looks mean, it looks fast, I’m really looking forward to getting out there,” said Reynolds of the livery. “We’re the small team with a lot of passion and fight in us. Honestly, it’s better than I imagined and we have evolved so much as a team.”

Team owner Betty Klimenko declared that the team would continue to take the fight to its more fancied rivals in 2018.

“A lot of people counted us out in the beginning and didn’t think we could make anything of it, but we just needed time to work it out,” said Klimenko. I always believed in my team and what they could do, now everyone else can see that too. There’s no reason we can’t be up there and be considered one of the sport’s top dogs.”

Erebus Motorsport is running an upgraded version of the Commodore that Reynolds raced as a VF model last year, as well as a new car for the 2018 season.

“Today’s test allows us to evaluate how the new car compared to the old car,” said General Manager Barry Ryan. “I am confident we will be on top of that quickly and we will continue to build our team for further advances, not only on track, but off track.”

