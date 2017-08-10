Craft-Bamboo Racing Retains Nick Foster for the Blancpain GT Series Asia

Craft-Bamboo Racing has retained Nick Foster in the #88 Porsche 911 GT3 R for the next two rounds of the Blancpain GT Series Asia season. After tasting success in Suzuka with his teammate, Devon Modell, Foster will re-sign with the team for both Fuji and the penultimate round of the season in Shanghai. In only his first outing in the #88 Porsche 911 GT3 R and at Suzuka, Foster put in a stunning performance to take a second place podium in race one and he is now focused on building on this success with Craft-Bamboo at the Fuji Speedway next weekend.

Foster’s continued presence in the #88 Porsche over the next two rounds should help the team in their pursuit for consistent results and after getting to grips with the Porsche 911 GT3 R, the #88 driver now poses an even greater threat to the competition.

Foster will reunite with Modell for round four of the championship next Thursday and both drivers have already proven to be a potent combination. With the Fuji Speedway likely to suit the Porsche 911 GT3 R thanks to its long straight and fast flowing nature, all eyes will be on the #88 pair to see if they can grace the podium once again.

Quotes

Richard Coleman, CEO of Craft-Bamboo Racing

“It is great to have Nick back with us for the next two rounds of the championship. Both him and Devon took the #88 Porsche to the podium in Thailand and I expect that they will be making another strong challenge in the coming rounds. The consistency of a strong driver line-up should allow the #88 to be an even greater threat on the track and with Foster adequately settled into the team, the #88 will be stronger than ever.”

Nick Foster, #88 Porsche 911 GT3 R