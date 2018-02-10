Craft-Bamboo Confirm Move to TCR Europe With Two Cars

Craft-Bamboo Racing confirm move to TCR Europe for 2018 with a two-car entry. The team firmly believes in the TCR platform and the European championship provides a very strong option to continue their plans of expanding their multi-discipline activities in the United Kingdom and European Union. TCR is a proven and successful touring car platform, one in which the team has believed in from the start since 2015. Craft-Bamboo will re-evaluate an entry to WTCR in 2019 but ruled out participating in the series in its opening season since January. With a busy year ahead, the team is excited to see how the TCR Europe grid develops and has every intention of challenging for the title in the opening season.

Craft-Bamboo Racing operates bases in Hong Kong, UK and Malaysia, and after a very strong 2017 season in Asia with wins in the Blancpain GT Series Asia and a championship title in the FRD LMP3 Series in China, the team is keen to increase their presence in Europe in both touring cars and GT. With a brilliant calendar and focus on a competitive driver line-up, Craft-Bamboo believes that TCR Europe offers a strong platform.

Craft-Bamboo Racing has been a consistent front runner in the TCR International Series since the inaugural race in Malaysia in 2015. Taking the teams’ championship title in 2016, Craft-Bamboo also took second overall in the drivers’ championship two years running, scoring numerous wins, pole positions, as well as double and triple podiums over their competitive tenure. Not only has the team succeeded in TCR but also in the WTCC, taking the independent title and third overall in the drivers’ championship in 2013, as well as claiming second overall in the teams’ championship in 2012. With their prior touring car success, Craft-Bamboo is well prepared to take on Europe’s best touring car drivers and is looking forward to the start of the season that kicks off in France this May.

Quotes

Darryl O’Young, Team Director of Craft-Bamboo Racing

“We are happy to confirm our move to TCR Europe for the 2018 season. The calendar is fantastic, and we expect a strong entry in the series with competitive drivers and teams. We have chosen to put more focus on Europe in 2018, with the possibility to also enter some spot races in other TCR series races across Europe. We have strong drivers currently in discussion, and the team is highly motivated with Andrew Chisholm continuing as the project manager for our TCR programs, so our intention is clear to come out and fight for the championship title in May.”

TCR Europe 2018 Calendar

LE CASTELLET: 05-06.05.2018

ZANDVOORT: 20-21.05.2018

SPA: 09-10.06.2018

HUNGARORING: 07-08.07.2018

ASSEN: 18-19.08.2018

MONZA: 22-23.09.2018

BARCELONA: 20-21.10.2018