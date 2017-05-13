Championship leaders back in Zhuhai to defend title lead

Last month’s TCR Asia Series stint at the Zhuhai International Circuit proved to be a hard fought battle, one in which Liqui Moly Team Engstler showed its strength as a team to maintain its Championship lead. Diego Moran continues to lead the Driver’s Championship with teammate Kantadhee Kusiri a close second. The pair’s points haul also ensured that the team maintains its lead in the Team’s Championship battle.

“Last April was the first time both drivers competed at the Zhuhai Circuit and the erratic weather meant that they experienced a variety of conditions over the race weekend which allowed us to gather very important data for this weekend. We are aiming for a better run for Rounds 5 and 6 as we had minor issues that cost us positions on the grid previously“ said Kurt Treml, Sport & Marketing Director of Liqui Moly Team Engstler

Ecuadorian driver Moran and Thai driver Kusiri have had a steep learning curve thus far, having never raced at any of the circuits in the calendar, so coming back to Zhuhai for another race weekend will help to boost their confidence.

“Although we are better prepared for these two rounds, so too will the other teams be and the competition has become tougher as we go through the season. This only means that we will work harder as we have more on the line than the other drivers and teams“ he added.

The Liqui Moly Team Engstler received some uplifting news as they headed for the Zhuhai weekend when the Company, Engstler Motorsport, was recently appointed as an official TCR partner of Volkswagen Motorsport in Germany, allowing the team to be the parts provider at TCR Germany rounds.

“Besides racing here in China this weekend, Liqui Moly Team Engstler is also busy with races around the world and we are proud to be able to announce an exciting piece of news – Volkswagen Motorsport has appointed Engstler Motorsport as its official TCR partner in Germany”.

This partnership appointment means that customers can now purchase or collect spare parts and receive technical support from Engstler Motorsport at any TCR Germany race weekend. “We are happy and honoured that they have entrusted us with this” concluded Treml.

Liqui Moly Team Engstler will compete in the full TCR Asia Series 2017 season with two Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR with car #2 driven by Kantadhee Kusiri of Thailand and car #32 driven by Diego Moran of China. The team is supported by Liqui Moly, Remus, VW Motorsport, Hella Pagid, Drexler drivetrain, Motec rims, Recaro and Eibach.

Live stream of the TCR Asia Series can be found on www.tcr-series.tv at these times:

Saturday, 13 May 2017

09:00 – 09:30 TCR Asia Series Free Practice 1

12:40 – 13:10 TCR Asia Series Free Practice 2

14:00 – 14:40 TCR Asia Series Qualifying Session

Sunday, 14 May 2017

11:00 – 11:35 TCR Asia Series (Round 5)

16:15 – 16:50 TCR Asia Series (Round 6)

Rounds 5-6 of the TCR Asia Series will be held this weekend at the Zhuhai International Circuit, China and will begin with the Qualifying session, on Saturday, 13th May 2017, 2.00pm (local time). The 14-lap Round 5 race is scheduled for Sunday, 14th May at 11.00am and Round 6 later that day at 4.15pm.

TCR Asia Series 2017 Calendar (updated)

10 – 12 March 2017 – Sepang, Malaysia

21 – 23 April 2017 – Zuhai / China

12 – 14 May 2017 – Zhuhai / China

01 – 02 July 2017 – Bangsaen / Thailand

26 – 27 August 2017 – Shanghai / China

06 – 08 October 2017 – Zhejiang / China