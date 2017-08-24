A Championship fight to the end in TCR Asia for Liqui Moly

Four is the magic number as the Liqui Moly Team Engstler arrived at the iconic Shanghai International Circuit, following a one month break, for Rounds 9 & 10 of the TCR Asia. Four is the number of points to catch the current Team Championship leader and only four rounds remain in the 2017 season.

In the Driver Championship fight, Diego Moran needs 14 points to catch the current leader, while teammate Kantadhee Kusiri lies fourth with an 18-point deficit.

“It will be a full-on attack mode for us as we head into this Shanghai weekend” said Kurt Treml, Sport & Marketing Director, Liqui Moly Team Engstler.

“We had unfortunate luck at the last races in Bangsaen and coming to China we hope to make up for it in the last two race weekends. After all, it is our main aim to defend our Championship title and the fight is definitely not over yet” added Treml.

A maximum of 110 points will be awarded in the final four rounds held over two race weekends.

Liqui Moly Team Engstler started the season well with Kusiri bringing the Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR to a win at the season opener in Sepang International Circuit, followed by a win from Moran in Round 2. Since then, the duo climbed the podium four more times as the drivers claimed second and third placed finishes.

Shanghai will be another bumped up grid with participants from TCR China Series joining the fray providing added excitement to the best Touring Car battle seen in Asia. In all, 20 TCR race crafts will be competing this weekend around the 5.45km circuit.

Once again, the Liqui Moly team Engstler will be cheered on by the ever supportive team partners from Liqui Moly and this weekend, they will be joined by guests of partners from Hella Pagid, Continental and Remus Exhaust Systems.

“As always, we will do everything we can to give our many guests a great race weekend. Having them at the circuit cheering us on gives us that added motivation that we need, especially for a race weekend that we expect to be quite intense” said Treml. “The crew have been hard at work since Monday, making sure that both our VW Golf GTi TCR are in perfect racing condition. Nothing is left to chance. Every part is checked and replaced if necessary. We are just glad that we have the unrivalled German made Volkswagen, a race vehicle that is truly capable of winning races, with us.”

TCR Asia will see two rounds contested this 26th-27th August at the Shanghai International Circuit. Qualifying will begin at 11.45am (local time) on Saturday 26th August, with race 1 (Round 9) scheduled for 3.40pm later that same day. Race 2 (Round 10) is scheduled at 10.30am on Sunday, 27th August.