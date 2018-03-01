Building Tickford Racing’s Monster V8 Supercar

It seems the engineering teams have been busy in the V8 SuperCars off season! And by the look of their new V8 SuperCar Falcon, it’s effort that is well paid off.

This is Cameron Waters’ new Monster Energy sponsored Tickford Racing Falcon which is entry number 6 in the 2018 V8 SuperCar season.

This is Tickford Racing’s first entry back into V8 SuperCars so they are keen to make a comeback that goes beyond the aesthetics. But with a look like this, it’s a damn good start already.

What do you think ?