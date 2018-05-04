Building on a remarkable 70-year racing pedigree, David Brabham has announced Brabham’s return to manufacturing at a gala event in central London, with the global launch of Brabham Automotive’s first product, the stunning BT62.

The Brabham BT62 continues the legendary ‘BT’ naming convention established by founders Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac in the 1960s and honours the legacy of the marque’s greatest and most memorable cars.

With headline figures that point to the potency of the car, the new Brabham is pure-bred for the track and capable of setting blistering lap times. The BT62 boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 730ps per tonne, a dry weight of just 972kg and is powered by a Brabham naturally-aspirated 5.4 litre capacity V8 engine.

Heralding the start of an exciting new chapter for the iconic marque, the BT62 has been specifically designed, developed and tested to reward like no other. Designed from the ground-up and featuring a host of unique engineering details, the Brabham BT62 draws on the project team’s vast experience to create a car without equal. Crafted from lightweight carbon fibre, the BT62’s exterior surface and aggressive aerodynamic package combine to strike the optimal balance between function and form.

Celebrating the company’s proud Anglo-Australian roots, the launch took place tonight at Australia House in London, home to the Australian High Commission, set amidst a breath-taking assembly of historic Brabham racing cars and memorabilia evoking memories and charting the remarkable successes of the marque’s illustrious past.

Speaking at the unveiling, Managing Director, David Brabham said, “It’s with great pride that I honour and continue my father’s legacy in revealing the next chapter in the evolving Brabham story. The team we have in place, and the vision it shares, provides a solid platform for Brabham Automotive to execute its long-term business strategy. Our first step to deliver on that strategy is the Brabham BT62, a car truly worthy of carrying the iconic Brabham name.”

The Brabham BT62 has been designed and engineered to demand more from its driver. It’s a car for those who want to challenge themselves and their limitations to experience driving in its purest form.

Those fortunate enough to own a Brabham BT62 will join the Brabham driver development programme, where their physical ability and determination will be raised to a place where the performance potential of both driver and vehicle can be fully exploited together as one.

With a base price of £1m plus local taxes, and before options, production of the Brabham BT62 will be limited to just seventy cars in recognition of Brabham’s 70-year heritage; the first thirty-five of which will celebrate the thirty-five Grand Prix victories won by Brabham over its thirty-year reign in Formula 1.

The Brabham BT62 unveiled on the night was liveried in celebration of Jack Brabham’s green and gold BT19 and his historic victory at the 1966 French Formula 1 Grand Prix at Reims, the year in which he made history in becoming the first (and to date only) driver to win a World Championship in a car of his own construction. First deliveries of the Brabham BT62 are expected later this year.

Led by multiple Le Mans winner, David Brabham, Brabham Automotive has been established as a manufacturer of high performance vehicles which challenge and reward the driver in equal measures.

With a long-term plan in place and a phased product development programme already underway, the company’s ultimate goal is to see the iconic Brabham name return once again to compete on the race track, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans firmly in its sights.

The Brabham BT62 in more detailâ€¨As the next in the line of legendary racers, the Brabham BT62 carries more than just the Brabham name; it shares its DNA.

Working to the same brief as each of the BT-designated vehicles that came before it, David Brabham has led the team to design and develop a car to deliver blistering on-track performance. In producing the BT62, the team has followed the same pragmatic approach that saw Brabham achieve 35 Formula 1 Grand Prix wins and four World Championships.

Charged with overseeing the development of the Brabham BT62, Brabham Automotive’s Director of Technology and Engineering, Paul Birch, said, “Created from a blank sheet of paper, our first car takes Brabham into an exciting new era, whilst honouring and upholding the marque’s glorious past. Using contemporary materials, processes and technologies, and following a rigorous two-year engineering and development programme, the resulting BT62 is a car that demands total engagement and commitment from its driver, delivering immense reward and satisfaction.”

Specification highlightsâ€¨The Brabham BT62 is a mid-engined track car, with its power driven to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted race-spec transmission.

With a dry weight of just 972kg, the vehicle is incredibly light, and boasts a power to weight ratio of 730ps per tonne.

Power comes from a Brabham 5.4 litre V8 engine which produces 710ps (700bhp, 522kW) and 667 Nm (492 ft/lb) of torque.

With its performance-optimised body and aggressive aerodynamic package, the Brabham BT62 delivers over 1200kg of downforce.

Saving additional weight and with additive performance, brakes are carbon/carbon featuring 6 piston calipers front and rear.

The new Brabham BT62 will be proudly using Michelin racing slick tyres, marking the start of the brand’s strategic partnership with Michelin as official tyre supplier and technical partner to Brabham Automotive. Extensively used in testing for the BT62, Brabham Automotive looks forward to working with Michelin to develop tyres to ensure the continued performance of its vehicles to the very highest levels.

Limited production runâ€¨Production of the Brabham BT62 will be limited to just seventy cars to celebrate the seventy years since Sir Jack Brabham launched his racing career in Australia in 1948 and the birth of Brabham Automotive in 2018.

The first thirty-five cars will be liveried in tribute to each of Brabham’s thirty-five Formula 1 Grand Prix victories.

Owners of the Brabham BT62 will join a tailored driver development and experience programme to enable them to fully exploit the performance potential of this exceptional car. First deliveries are expected later this year.

Engine Configuration 90º V8 Location Mid, longitudinally mounted Construction aluminium-alloy block and head Displacement 5,387 cc / 328.7 cu in Bore / Stroke 94.0 mm (3.7 in) / 97.0 mm (3.8 in) Compression 10.5:1 Valvetrain 4 valves / cylinder, DOHC Fuel feed Fuel Injection Lubrication Dry sump Aspiration Naturally Aspirated Power 699 bhp / 521 kW @ 7,400 rpm Torque 667 Nm / 492 ft lbs @ 6,200 rpm BHP/Liter 130 bhp / liter

Drivetrain Body carbon-fibre composite panels Suspension (fr/r) double wishbones, push-rod actuated springs and dampers, anti-roll bar Steering rack-and-pinion, electric power assistance, speed sensitive Front Brakes Brembo carbon ceramic discs, 380mm (15 in), 6-pot caliper, ABS Rear brakes Brembo carbon ceramic discs, 355mm (14 in), 6-pot caliper, ABS Gearbox Holinger 6 speed Sequential Drive Rear wheel drive

Dimensions Weight 972 kilo / 2,143 lbs Length / Width / Height 4,460 mm (175.6 in) / 1,950 mm (76.8 in) / 1,200 mm (47.2 in) Wheelbase / Track (fr/r) 2,695 mm (106.1 in) / 1,649 mm (64.9 in) / 1,597 mm (62.9 in) Fuel tank 125 Litre (33 Gallon US / 27.5 Gallon Imperial) Wheels (fr/r) 11 x 18 / 13 x 18 Tyres (fr/r) Michelin 27/65 – 18 / 31/71 – 18