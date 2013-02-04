Beyonce concert a Touchdown at the 2013 Superbowl !

We’d have to agree with 2011 Playboy Playmate of the Year Claire Sinclair, who said this about Super Bowl XLVII

“All I know is that there are two teams going to Beyonce’s concert.”

Very keen to come back from her controversial lip-synced performance of the national anthem at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration last January, the POP Diva gave her all in a performance with energy to match the 49ers and Ravens combined !

Beyonce Knowles, the wife of hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and of Destiny’s Child fame, wowed the audience and looked incredible as she performed the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show.

Strutting her stuff on an endless catwalk in knee high boots and sky high stilettos, Beyonce ripped off a leather bolero and skirt to perform a 14-minute mini concert of hits from her own and Destiny’s Child’s collection dressed in a leather and lace lingerie wardrobe !

Beyonce easily re-established her live credentials with her powerful vocals and slamming, high-energy choreography surrounded by mega pyrotechnics to rival a small country’s New Year’s fireworks !

Her incredible fierce sexiness is still very much alive despite giving birth recently, and her command of the audience evident in Crazy in Love, Love on Top and the Single Ladies finale !

Accompanied by her Destiny’s Child band members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a short medley of Bootylicious and Single Ladies, their flash re-union was powerful and well received by the 70,000 plus crowd at the stadium who roared through the entire 14 minute show.

A stage filled with female dancers in a huge dance party was brought back down to a mellow finish by Beyonce’s Halo before turning to the audience and saying

“Thank you for this moment.”

Yes, apparently there was also a football match on after the Beyonce concert !

