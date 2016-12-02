Aston Martin DB11 `Aero Blade’.

Whilst many enthusiasts of high performance motoring cherish the look of a big rear wing or spoiler, especially in track inspired road vehicles, Aston Martin has removed the need totally with the rear end design of the new Aston Martin DB11. The design is called `AeroBlade’ and works by using the airflow aerodynamics of the vehicle to channel air to the rear.

Without going into detail as to how it does this, the Aston Martin dedicated DB11 website mentions in a promotional tease ;

“A fearless design philosophy has led to DB11’s iconic looks. Discover the striking new grille, clamshell bonnet and innovative Aston Martin Aeroblade™, which cleverly removes the need for a rear spoiler by harnessing airflow to enhance stability.”

In a recently tweeted video though, the areo dynamics of the AeroBlade are made a little clearer;

The truth is that the Aston Martin engineers have designed an air intake that sits behind the rear side windows to funnel air under the boot lid (trunk) and up where a spoiler would sit to keep the DB11 rear glued to the road. This means that a lip spoiler is not required, and allows Aston Martin to remain true to their design goals of beauty and elegance with flowing lines.

“We’re using design language and the love of beautiful to create something that’s more efficient through the air,” Said Aston Martin design chief Marek Reichman. “So it’s not about styling, it’s about using design principles to generate a more efficient product.”

However in order to provide additional downforce where needed, the DB11 does make use of a petite rear spoiler which deploys at speeds between 50 mph (80 km/h) and 80 mph (128 km/h). It is not visible at any other speed in order to maintain the flowing lines by design.