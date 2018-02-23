Allan Moffat Discusses the Tickford Tribute Mustang & Bathurst ’77 Win!

Racing Legend of Australian Motorsport, Allan Moffat sits in the Tickford enhanced Mustang that bears his colours and livery in tribute to the 1977 win at Bathurst. That was the famous 1 – 2 win where his Falcon GT came in first place alongside his partner Colin Bond also in a Falcon GT in second.

It was heralded as the most professional execution of a race victory in terms of planning and management through the day. Very much a credit to Moffat’s professionalism which is what he brought to a motorsport that was at the time, largely amateur.

In this video, he recalls that race and also discusses the Tickford mustang that he loves so much!

