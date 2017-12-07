Adult Actress August Ames Dies at 23

In totally unexpected news this morning, popular Adult Film actress August Ames was announced dead at the age of only 23.

The Canadian native who’s real name is Mercedes Grabowski, and who enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame since starting her career in 2013, was found dead at her California home in Camarillo.

An announcement was made by her film director husband Kevin Moore.

Moore went on to say;

“She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me. Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time.”

Although toxicology reports have yet to be provided, it is believed that the young actress took her own life after being bullied online in response to her refusal to complete a scene in a film that involved a gay male actor.

I don’t have anything to apologize for! Apologizing for taking extra steps to ensue that my body stays safe? Fuck you guys attacking me when none of my intentions were malicious. I fucking love the gay community! What the fuck ever! I CHOOSE who I have inside my body. No hate. https://t.co/7dSbq27K2F — August Ames (@AugustAmesxxx) December 4, 2017

August had earlier been labelled as `homophobic’ because of her decision which also drew a barrage of criticism and negative remarks.

This was followed with a final tweet of “fuck y’all”!

August is loved and remembered for many films and is a loss to the adult film industry as well as her community where she was described as a shining light.

Celebrity photographer Holly Randall described her as one of her favorite girls;