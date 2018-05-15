2016 Ford Mustang GT FM

HARLEY DAVIDSON LIMITED EDITION MUSTANG

BUILD NO. 002 / 002

IN CONJUNCTION WITH MUSTANG MOTORSPORTS

MUSTANG GT 5.0L COYOTE V8 ** AUTO ** EXCLUSIVELY APPEARING ON HDTV (Harley Davidson TV) ** with LOW KMS offers an opportunity to own one of the Worlds favourite cars, fusing two infamous brands together to produce this Limited Edition Mustang with blistering performance and luxury with an outstanding DRIVE-AWAY Price.

EXCLUSIVELY APPEARING ON HDTV

This vehicle is NOT affected by the Takata Airbag recall

6 YR / 200,000 KM DEALER WARRANTY INCLUDED

Presented in stunning SHADOW BLACK paint work with over the top stripes, HARLEY DAVIDSON badging & decals this Ford Mustang FM GT Fastbacks key features include:

– CERVINI Hood with DUal Scoop Top Vents

– ROUSH Side Scoops

– Front Chin GT350 Street Spoiler

– Side Exhaust Pipe System

– 20″ Black Alloy Wheels

– Proximity Key with Push Button Start / Stop and Key-less Entry

– Full Black Leather Harley Davidson embroidered Upholstery Interior

– Heated and Cooled Front Seats

– Sync 3 Technology in Car Entertainment System featuring GPS Satellite Navigation, Voice Recognition with Smart Device App Display/Control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto App-Connect

– Reverse Camera with Rear Parking Sensors

– Multi-Function Steering Wheel with Gear Shift Paddles Behind

– Multi-Function Colour Touch Control Screen

– 9 Speaker Stereo System with Bluetooth System and AUX / USB Inputs

Featuring Fords legendary COYOTE 5.0L V8 Cylinder Engine coupled with a 6 Speed Sports AUTOMATIC Transmission producing 306kW of Power and 530 Nm Torque ensures blistering performance & handling of the highest levels.

Included as Standard on this Ford Mustang FM GT Fastback are an abundance of features such as Adaptive Driver Profile Selection, Automatic Headlights, Ambient Interior Lighting, Rain Sensor Wipers, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Electric Front Seats, Fog Lights, Sports Pedals, Performance Brakes, 8 Airbags, Limited Slip Diff, Independent Front & Rear Suspension, Front Strut Brace, ABS (Antilock Brakes), Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control & much more.

Awarded the NATIONAL FORD DEALER OF THE YEAR for 2015, 2016 and 2017 we are the longest running and most experienced Ford Dealer in Australia, having proudly served Victorian Motorists since 1917.

